Dear Madam/Sir,

Istanbul Aydin University UNESCO Chair in Cultural Diplomacy, Governance and Education would like to invite you to a roundtable, which aims to discuss the challenges that Syrian refugees and the host country nationals are facing from different and multidisciplinary perspectives.

The meeting will be held in UNESCO House, Salle 8, 7 place de Fontenoy, Paris 7e, on 24th of March at 2 pm.

We will be honored to have your invaluable contribution to this roundtable event. Please send a confirmation of your participation to gulaygoksel@aydin.edu.tr mail address as soon as possible. If you may have any questions, you can feel free to communicate with me through e-mail. We are looking forward to hearing from you.

Best Regards,

Dr. Gülay Uğur Göksel

UNESCO Chair in Cultural Diplomacy, Governance and Education

Please reply to : unesco@aydin.edu.tr for an invitation